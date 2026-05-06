Spring freeze: How to protect your plants from snow and freezing temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Spring is typically the perfect time to plant — but freezing temperatures could ruin all the work you have done.

Kristen Burnside is the co-owners of Harding Nursery in Colorado Springs. Burnside said air temperature is what will kill plants.

"It's the actual coldness that is going to hurt the leaves and the blooms," Burnside said.

Eleanor Sheahan

Burnside said every plant is a little different, with some more sensitive to weather conditions than others.

"Like vegetables are so sensitive to the cold," Burnside said. "We've had such a nice spring and then Mother Nature throws a wrench and things and gives us nice and freezing."

When asked how people can protect their plants from the cold, Burnside had a simple answer.

"Cover cover cover."

Plant covers, called insulators, can help plants survive cold temperatures.

Eleanor Sheahan

"Cover at least a double layer over the top of them to help them, you know, stay from getting frosted or even just frozen by themselves," Burnside said.

If possible, Burnside said, move all plants inside.

"If they're in pots or anything, then go ahead and move them into your garage would be great," Burnside said.

After the storm, she said some outdoor plants may look different than before.

"You're going to have some issues with a little bit of the freezing and having them turn black or very wilted looking. And so sometimes they can come back up with lots of water and a fertilizer would be great," Burnside said.

Eleanor Sheahan

She also said gardeners should act quickly if snow accumulates on plants.

"Get that snow to come off or it'll just crush a lot of the branches and a lot of the low-lying shrubs and stuff like that. Try and get much as much snow off of them as you can," Burnside said.

Once the snow melts and temperatures rise, Burnside said gardeners should make sure to water and add fertilizer to help their plants recover.

___

Colorado Springs prioritizing northern city areas, busier roadways during May storm Colorado Springs deployed its fleet of 55 snowplows as a winter storm brought wintry conditions to the area, with city crews responding as temperatures dropped and snow began to accumulate. Colorado Springs prioritizing northern city areas, busier roadways during May storm

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.