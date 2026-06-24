Speed cameras to be active next week in I-25, Highway 50 construction zone

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is making changes to improve safety in a construction zone on I-25 in Pueblo.

Starting next Tuesday, speed cameras will be active on I-25 between 29th and 13th Streets in the I-25 and Highway 50 interchange construction zone.

For 30 days, speeding drivers will receive warnings instead of tickets.

Amber Shipley, a CDOT spokesperson, says the cameras are going up because of complaints of speeding in that section.

"When you enter a work zone, first of all, we have workers on the side of the road, and so we're concerned about their safety, but because lanes are often narrowed, and we have several traffic shifts that can occur from week to week, it's really keeping the drivers safe," said Shipley.

Once that 30-day grace period is over, if the cameras catch you speeding, the fine is $75, but no points will be put on your driving record.

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