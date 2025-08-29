Special shape balloons expected to take flight at Labor Day Lift Off this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Labor Day Lift Off is one of the largest events Olympic City USA plays host to each year, and this year, some unique characters are expected to take flight!

This year, there are nine special-shaped hot air balloons taking part in the festival. As of Thursday night, the following special shape balloons are expected to take part, according to a spokesperson for Labor Day Lift Off. The balloons and their pilots are:

-Owlbert Eyenstein: Gary Moore

-Tiny the Fire Dog: Henry Rosenbaum

-Visit Albuquerque (Ristra): Jacob Little

-Ziggy the raccoon: Mike Fielding

-Pepsi Football: Patrick Fogue

-Mango The Seahorse: Rollie MCClinton

-Cosmic Crisp Apple: Steve Wilkinson

-Xfinity: Michael Stinson

A little bit about each special balloon from the Labor Day Lift Off Facebook page:

Owlbert Eyenstein: "This wise old owl has traveled the globe — from New Zealand and Japan to Italy and the U.K. Now he’s spreading his wings in Colorado Springs, where the views are scenic and the people are some of the best."

Tiny the Fire Dog: "Tiny is named after a Deputy Fire Chief from the same department Henry retired from. Want to learn more? Be sure to find Henry & Tiny down on the field and collect his trading card—a must-have for balloon fans!"

Ristra: "A cherished New Mexican tradition, hanging a ristra is said to bring good luck and protection to your home. Don't miss the Ristra during the evening glows on Saturday and Sunday night!"

Ziggy: "Ziggy was originally designed to be "Zoro’s Mate", a companion balloon to a friend’s special shape. But when Zoro (aka Bandit) was sold, Ziggy became the star! Built to be small, unique, and easy to handle, Ziggy is full of charm. This is Mike's first year at Labor Day Lift Off, and we can’t wait to welcome him and Ziggy to the skies above Memorial Park!"

Pepsi: Shaped like a football, Pepsi is one of the sponsors for the 2025 Labor Day Lift Off!

Mango The Seahorse: "This 130-foot-tall balloon, inspired by Jimmy Buffett, is sure to make a splash at this year’s event!"

Mario the Race Car: "The balloon came from a humorous truth: while Mario’s got the need for speed, this “race car” takes its time. But slow and steady has its perks—like giving Scott time to savor incredible moments, including his most memorable flight across the Grand Canyon from Kanab, Utah to north of Flagstaff, Arizona."

Cosmic Crisp Apple: A flying apple!

Xfinity: From afar, you may not notice Xfinity is a special-shaped balloon. Up close, it is obvious that the balloon features protruding hearts showcasing love for the community. Xfnity is also a sponsor for the 2025 Labor Day Lift Off.

For more info on the event itself, including a schedule and parking, click here.

As of Friday morning, all private flights with the Rainbow Ryders were booked for Labor Day Weekend, but their season still continues in Colorado Springs. Click here to reserve a flight. There were only a handful of shared basket rides for Labor Day Weekend as of 4:50 a.m.

