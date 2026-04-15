Space Symposium brings boost for local Colorado Springs businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The business of space is also good for local businesses in Colorado Springs, especially those near The Broadmoor.

Home base for the Space Symposium is at The Broadmoor. A lot of attendees filter out into the community, especially on the Westside of Colorado Springs, where they network, get lunch, and have social events.

It is a four-event catering day at Salad or Bust inside the Ivywild School.

"Our catering alone like this week is going to double our business and it's all space symposium related," said Robert Curtis, owner of Salad or Bust.

Ivywild School features places to eat, shops, and the Bristol Brewing Pub. Event space options ranging from15-person capacity to a couple hundred, have been discovered by companies attending the Space Symposium.

"This week we have more private events booked than we've had in the past year we even beat our symposium events from last year so we're really happy to see that increase," said Kortney Reyes, Bristol Brewing Co. director of sales and hospitality.

One company booked a space as a home base for the week, while others want to host social events. Another is a return customer wanting Bristol to open its garage-type doors for a repeat of an inside-outside event they had last year.

"They got such great feedback they have essentially tripled the size of their event we're expecting 250 people tonight down in our barrel room and beer garden so we're planning for a big party down there," said Reyes.

There are also plenty of people who show up on their own looking for a spot to hang out away from the packed symposium.

"We also have a great relationship with the Broadmoor, so a lot of the concierges and the bus drivers will say, you need to go check out Ivy Wild School. Go have a beer at Bristol. Go get a bite to eat," said Reyes.

The Space Symposium provides a welcome boost to many Colorado Springs businesses.

"It's a great way every year for us to start off kind of that summer season and get kind of back into the swing of what it's like to be busy," said Curtis.

There is some extra business on Monday night of Space Symposium week, but managers know that symposium attendees are mostly settling in. Tuesday night is one of their biggest nights, which continues into Wednesday and the rest of the week.

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