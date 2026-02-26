Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for civilians to move from Colo. Springs to Alabama

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Ahead of the U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) headquarters relocation from Colorado Springs to Alabama, civilian staff are being enticed to move cross country through several bonuses.

According to Air & Space Forces Magazine, SPACECOM Commander Gen. Stephen Whiting told reporters at the Warfare Symposium in Aurora this week that they will offer “significant” bonuses to stay with the command and move over 1,200 miles to Huntsville.

SPACECOM confirmed the comments to News5 in a statement.

A spokesperson said there are approximately 1,800 headquarters staff at their Peterson Space Force Base location right now, with a small number having already moved to Huntsville to support the Redstone Transition Team.

That number includes personnel from other U.S. government agencies and partner nations.

“Continuity, the care of personnel and families, and preserving our war-fighting culture are priorities through U.S. Space Command’s headquarters relocation,” said a U.S. Space Command spokesperson.

“To that end, a retention bonus has been initiated for headquarters staff civilians currently working in Colorado Springs to support them through their career decision-making process and to retain them in the Command as long as possible until their function relocates,” the spokesperson said.

The statement also noted civilians who choose to move to Huntsville would have their moves paid for and would be eligible for relocation bonuses paid out over a period of years.

According to SPACECOM, the plan is to have a significant portion of the command’s headquarters staff working from Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal by the end of 2028.

This comes after lawmakers in Colorado and Alabama fought for years to be home for SPACECOM.

At the end of his first term, President Trump announced the headquarters would move to Alabama, only to have President Biden then reverse the decision.

Then, in September last year, Trump made the change official and announced once again that SPACECOM would move to Huntsville, Alabama.

The topic became a type of political battle, which was further intensified when President Trump himself said the move was partly due to Colorado’s mail-in voting system.

Colorado hasn't voted for Trump since 2016 while Alabama has gone his way in the last three presidential elections. Colorado’s full Congressional delegation, including both parties, initially fought to keep SPACECOM in the state.

But, the Republicans soon conceded defeat and shifted gears to find some positive spin, including Republican Jeff Crank, whose district includes the current headquarters.

"The day that the Space Command decision was made, I said that day that I believe that five years from now, there will be much more space business in Colorado Springs than there is today. And I firmly believe that. We're working with the administration to try and get some of the roles and missions that will be integral to Golden Dome in Colorado Springs," said Rep. Crank to News5's Alasyn Zimmerman this week.

Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser, who’s running for governor, sued the Trump administration after the move was announced.

“Coloradans are tired of the lawlessness and the bullying of this administration. It is very clear that whether it comes to illegal tariffs or the effort to move Space Command and NCAR from Colorado or efforts like the Agriculture Secretary to take away SNAP benefits, that the way this administration is acting is wrong and is harmful,” Weiser said in a KOAA interview this month.

Colorado Springs and El Paso County leaders oppose Weiser’s lawsuit.

___

City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations Colorado Springs City Councilmembers spent much of Tuesday addressing concerns about vehicle camping on public property. Council decided all camping violations will now fall under one enforceable law. City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.