Colorado congressional members preview State of the Union

COLORADO (KOAA) — Tuesday’s State of the Union address is expected to be lengthy, as the President is expected to cover issues like immigration and the economy.

The address is being met with different perspectives for members of Colorado’s congressional delegation on different sides of the aisle.

Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat who represents multiple counties in Colorado including Fremont and Teller counties, said she is concerned about the direction of the country.

"I think that it's easy to feel hopeless right now. It's a very difficult time for so many Coloradans. And things are going to get worse because of the failures here in Washington and because of Donald Trump," said Rep. Pettersen.

Rep. Jeff Crank, a Republican who represents most of El Paso County including Colorado Springs, said he is looking forward to the president's address.

"Obviously excited to hear the president's speech and looking forward to talking about some of the things that we've done over the last year that will impact that are impacting people's lives," said Rep. Crank.

Pettersen appeared alongside her guest for tonight's address, Tyler Guyton, a survivor of the Evergreen High School shooting.

"I remember September 10 like it was yesterday, and I think that'll be the same throughout the rest of my life. That terror and anxiety and fear, it diminishes over time, but it always remains a part of me. I'm grateful to be here, but it's time for some change," said Guyton.

Pettersen has been advocating for legislation changes, including amending the amount of time a social media company has to respond to a search warrant from 35 days to three.

“We’re here to focus on the changes that we need to enact and what we need to do together to actually address some of the urgent needs here in our communities and, to bring policy proposals not just to fight back against what's happening, but also come together on what we need to change to build the future that our kids deserve," said Rep. Pettersen.

Crank is bringing former El Paso County Clerk and Recorder and current County Treasurer Chuck Broerman as his guest.

While Broerman served as clerk and recorder, he opened a clerk and recorder's office on Fort Carson and testified in favor of voter ID laws in the state, which Crank supports.

"So to kind of highlight that. I asked Chuck if you wanted to come out and be a guest to talk about, you know, how important it is to pass the Save America Act and to implement voter I.D., but also to help the men and women who fight for us and serve us in the military to be able to vote," said Rep. Crank.

Crank said he expects the president to also address "Golden Dome," a project that could bring more defense jobs to the Colorado Springs area.

President Trump announced last year that Space Command would no longer be headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs and would instead move to Huntsville, Alabama.

"The day that the Space Command decision was made, I said that day that I believe that five years from now, there will be much more space business in Colorado Springs than there is today. And I firmly believe that. We're working with the administration to try and get some of the roles and missions that that will be integral to Golden Dome in Colorado Springs," said Rep. Crank.

