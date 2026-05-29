Space Command leaving, Space Force expanding significantly in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Although Space Command is leaving, the Space Force is expected to double in size in the next five years.



Watch below for a breakdown of the difference between Space Command and the Space Force:

A lot of that growth will happen in Colorado Springs.



Watch News5's coverage of Space Command leaving Colorado Springs below:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Congressman Jeff Crank held a joint press conference on Friday to announce major expansion plans at Schriever Space Force Base.

Those plans include the addition of a $250 million space operations facility to help train in Space Force defense.

Congressman Crank said this facility alone will support 2,500 civilian jobs, but it all depends on Congress approving President Trump's budget proposal.



Watch News5's coverage of how Space Command's move could impact the local economy below:

"Because of this budget, and this administration, and the support that we're giving them in Congress, I can confidently say that there will be thousands of new space jobs in El Paso County in the next few years, and there will be more jobs and more investment by the end of President Trump's term than we ever had before," said Congressman Crank.

Congressman Crank said Congress will start work on President Trump's budget proposal next week.

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