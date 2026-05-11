Southern Colorado police seize thousands of fentanyl pills and guns, 2 arrested

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — The Alamosa Police Department said a multi-agency narcotics investigation this past week led to the seizure of thousands of fentanyl pills, other illegal drugs, firearms and multiple arrests across the San Luis Valley area.

According to police, the investigation took place May 7-8 with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Police said detectives conducted a traffic stop on Highway 160 at Colorado Highway 159 after an APD K9 alerted officers to the vehicle. The area is near Fort Garland. Investigators said they found more than 6,000 fentanyl pills and an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Dale Tardona and 45-year-old Ileaha Gallegos, both of Manassa, on felony drug charges.

Investigators later executed two search warrants in Manassa. Manassa is south of Alamosa near the New Mexico border.

At a home in the 200 block of Morgan Street, officers seized methamphetamine, fentanyl and several firearms, according to police. Authorities said an 18-year-old woman at the scene was provided substance abuse recovery resources by an APD specialist.

During a search of a home in the 300 block of North Fourth Street, detectives found a juvenile girl alone inside the residence, police said. Authorities said she was medically evaluated and placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Police said the search also uncovered a large amount of U.S. currency, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and items used to conceal and transport narcotics.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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