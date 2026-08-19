Southern Colorado police chief says they got rid of a Flock camera

CALHAN, Colo. (KOAA) — A southern Colorado police chief announced on social media his town got rid of a Flock camera and it is "not coming back."

A Flock camera is an automated license plate reading (ALPR) security camera used by law enforcement and neighborhoods to capture vehicle data. It snaps high-speed photos of passing cars, recording license plates, vehicle makes, models, colors, and timestamps. This data helps police track stolen cars and solve crimes.

"Calhan and surrounding residents. I wanted to give you all an update and let you know that the Flock camera is gone from Calhan and will not return. Thank you," a post by Calhan Police Chief Anthony Tribuzio reads.

The public immediately started questioning if the Flock camera was going to be replaced with a similar tool from Axon. The Town of Calhan simply responded to those inquiries with "No."

News5 is reaching out for more information on the decision.

MORE ON AUTOMATED LICENSE PLATE READING SECURITY CAMERAS FROM THE TOWN OF CALHAN:

428.1 PURPOSE AND SCOPE

Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology, also known as License Plate Recognition, provides automated detection of license plates. The ALPR is used by the Calhan Police Department to convert data associated with vehicle license plates for official law enforcement purposes, including identifying stolen or wanted vehicles, stolen license plates and missing persons. The ALPR may also be used to gather information related to active warrants, homeland security, electronic surveillance, suspect interdiction and stolen property recovery.

428.2 ADMINISTRATION OF ALPR DATA

All installation and maintenance of ALPR equipment, as well as ALPR data retention and access shall be managed by the Office of the Chief of Police Sergeant. The Office of the Chief of Police Sergeant will assign personnel under his/her command to administer the day-to-day operation of the ALPR equipment and data.

428.3 ALPR OPERATION

Use of an ALPR is restricted to the purposes outlined below. Department personnel shall not use, or allow others to use, the equipment or database records for any unauthorized purpose.

(a) An ALPR shall only be used for official and legitimate law enforcement business.

(b) An ALPR may be used in conjunction with any patrol operation or official department investigation. Reasonable suspicion or probable cause is not necessary before using an ALPR.

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