Southern Colorado celebrates Star Wars Day Monday

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Jedi Knights and Sith Lords rejoice, because Monday is Star Wars Day! Saying "May the fourth be with you" has as many origin stories as Star Wars movies.

As a play on that fun phrase, May 4 is celebrated world wide as Star Wars Day.

Bricks & Minifigs owner Caleb Thorne says he started his business in part of because of his love for Star Wars and LEGOs.

"I have been a Star Wars fan since the second trilogy came out, that is what I kind of grew up with, and also LEGO is a great crossover for that, and so, Star Wars Day here is a great time to celebrate both of those communities," said Throne.

Throne says Star Wars Day is his store's most popular day of the year, even more popular than Black Friday.

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'For What?': After a Sudden Closure, These Vendors Are Fighting Back Less than three weeks after Painted Tree abruptly closed its doors nationwide, local vendors are trying to pick up the pieces. They say they haven't been paid for their April sales and are now relying on pop-up markets and community support to stay in business. 'For What?': After a Sudden Closure, These Vendors Are Fighting Back

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