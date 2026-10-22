South Academy closures complicate customer access at local nail salon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — At Oxford Nails and Spa, helping customers find their way to the salon sometimes starts over the phone.

Employee Ly Tang says construction near South Academy Boulevard has made reaching the shop more confusing, especially for first-time visitors. Employees give callers directions, but they cannot always answer when they are busy helping someone inside.

Tang, who has worked at the salon for about six months, says walk-in business has slowed.

“So it’s hard for us to finding a new customer in here,” she said.

For Tang, fewer customers can affect more than the pace of the workday. She says slower business makes covering her own expenses harder.

“A slow day, it means we don’t have no income,” she said.

The challenges come as crews continue the South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project. Project engineer Ryan Phipps says workers are replacing aging water mains and storm sewer infrastructure, with construction progressing north toward Fountain Boulevard.

The improvements are intended to provide more reliable water service, improve drainage and rebuild pavement, sidewalks and curbs.

“It’s not so much about growth as it is reinvesting in our own community,” Phipps said.

Where roads are closed and how to get around

Three closures began Oct. 21. Nearby businesses remain open, with alternate access available:

South Murray Boulevard: Closed just east of South Academy through Nov. 30 for storm sewer and water pipe installation, paving, and sidewalk and curb reconstruction. From Academy, take Chelton Road east, then turn south on Murray. Nearby driveways remain open.

Sierra Sun Drive: Closed at South Academy through 5 p.m. Oct. 28. Residents of the Sierra Springs neighborhood can enter from Jet Wing Drive by turning onto High Sierra Place.

Astrozon Shopping Center driveway: One driveway off northbound South Academy, about 350 feet north of Astrozon Boulevard, is closed through 5 p.m. Oct. 28. Customers can enter from Jet Wing Drive or Astrozon Boulevard.

Additionally, the left turn from southbound Jet Wing Drive onto South Academy is restricted through Nov. 19.

All schedules depend on weather and may change.

What comes next

Phipps says the underground utility work is more than halfway complete. More visible improvements, including paving, concrete work and fresh striping, are expected in 2027. The larger project is projected to finish in summer 2028.

During construction, Phipps says the city is prioritizing communication and maintaining alternate entrances to businesses.

For Tang, the hope is that easier access will help customers return, and make it easier for new ones to find the salon.

Drivers can find construction information and sign up for updates on the South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project webpage. Questions can also be directed to the project hotline at 719-427-6422. Bus riders should check Mountain Metro for temporary stop changes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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