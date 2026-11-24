COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs, CO. — A warm welcome, a bag of groceries and a turkey to take home — that was the scene at Solid Rock Community Development Corporation's annual Thanksgiving giveaway, where volunteers helped provide holiday meals for 700 families.

For some families, it was their first time turning to Solid Rock CDC for help. Cecilia Chavez heard about the event through a friend who volunteers at the food bank.

"Ayuda mucho, ayudan a mucha gente, y son amables," Chavez said. (Translation: "Helps a lot, they help a lot of people, and they are nice.")

Hundreds of bags were packed ahead of time by volunteers to get food into the hands of families waiting in line.

"We have cheese, we have lettuce and cream of mushroom. They'll get a bag that has potatoes and carrots in it, plus they get a turkey. There's also some stuffing," said Linda Donaldson, a volunteer.

For community member Marvey, the wait in line was worth it.

"It is a blessing to have because there's a lot of people coming here — older, young, all types of people came here, and it's a blessing," Marvey said. "It's saved me a lot because whenever you go to the supermarket or to the market or anywhere, yes, you have to pay a lot for food."

Governor Jared Polis stopped by to help pass out turkeys and pies.

"Supporting food pantries is important year round. Nobody in our state should go hungry, especially around the holidays, but throughout the year — and especially those with kids," Polis said.

For Solid Rock CDC, the event is about showing the community they are not alone.

"It's important to volunteer, get out there, help your community, because you never know when you're one step away from needing help yourself," said Deborah of Solid Rock CDC.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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