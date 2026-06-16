Soldier who formerly served at Fort Carson dead after training accident in California

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (KOAA) — A soldier who previously served at Fort Carson has died following an accident at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, according to the 3rd Infantry Division.

The incident happened during a training exercise around 4:30 a.m. on June 10. The 3rd Infantry Division says he was performing his duties on foot in the training area during hours of low visibility.

The soldier, who has been identified as 29-year-old Spc. Adrian Bonsey, was struck by an M2 Bradley during the exercise, according to the 3rd Infantry Division.

Spc. Bonsey was a combat engineer with the 9th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

According to the Mountain Post, Spc. Bonsey previously served at Fort Carson from March, 2024 to April, 2026. They say while assigned to the 588th Engineer Bn, he was promoted to Specialist in October, 2025 and was awarded two Army Achievement Medals.

“This is a devastating loss for our entire division," said Maj. Gen. John Lubas, the 3rd ID commanding general. "Adrian was an exceptional Soldier who was committed to our mission and proudly serving our Nation. We are heartbroken and will wrap our arms around his family, loved ones and fellow Soldiers during this difficult time.”

The 3rd Infantry Division says Bonsey, a New York native, joined the Army in 2023 and was stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia for two months. They also say he deployed to Poland in 2024.

The following agencies are investigating the incident:



U.S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center

Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

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