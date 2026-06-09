Two people who died in separate crashes in Pueblo County identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people who died following separate crashes in Pueblo County over the weekend have been identified.



Watch News5's coverage of the crashes below:

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, they were 46-year-old Robert J. Hepler and 36-year-old Crystal M. Case.

Background Information

The first crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday along eastbound Highway 50 at milepost 312, which is located near the North Pueblo Boulevard interchange.

According to a preliminary report from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a pedestrian, later identified as Hepler, was crossing Highway 50 when he was hit by an SUV. Hepler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday along Highway 165 at milepost 36, which is located near Colorado City.

According to CSP's preliminary report, a woman, later identified as Case, was eastbound on Highway 165 heading toward I-25 when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and drove off the left shoulder.

CSP says Case hit a split rail fence. They also say she was ejected from the sedan after it rolled several times.

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