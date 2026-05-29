Two people turn themselves in for death of elderly woman during alleged street racing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people have turned themselves in to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after their alleged involvement in a fatal traffic crash that killed 77-year-old Deanna Stemler.

Family of Deanna Stemler

On the evening of March 22, two cars were racing eastbound on Briargate Boulevard when one of them crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Stemler's SUV head-on.

The driver and Stemler were all transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

On May 21, almost two months after Stemler's death, CSPD obtained arrest warrants for 48-year-old Jerome Archer and 18-year-old Leeanaya Joey Martinez.

Archer turned himself in on May 21, and is facing charges related to Stemler's death and the alleged street racing.

Martinez turned himself in on May 25, and is accused of causing the crash, and is facing charges related to the following;



Stemler's death

leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality

participating in an illegal speed contest

failing to maintain required vehicle insurance

failing to report the crash as required by law

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information can reach out to CSPD at (719)444-7000.

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