Registration enforcement kicks off next week in the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers who have waited to register their vehicles and have expired tickets should expect an increased crackdown starting on Sunday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and many other departments across the Front Range will be conducting expired vehicle registration enforcement.

The increased enforcement will run from August 23 - August 29, according to the department, and officers will have a zero-tolerance policy during this period.

For more resources on how to get your vehicle registered click here.

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New year at Chinook Trail Elementary in Colorado Springs Academy School District 20 is welcoming students back to class this week. We had the chance to share a message from Principal Patrick Schumaker. New year at Chinook Trail Elementary in Colorado Springs

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