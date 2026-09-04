New details released in El Paso County deadly shooting and robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/ KOAA) - We’re learning more about a shooting in July on Reed Grass Way that killed a man.

On Thursday, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies announced the arrest of a second teenager in the case. Both Damonte Linwood, 18, and Simon Botros, 19, are facing murder charges in the death of Michael Fell, 39.

KOAA has received the arrest affidavit for Botros. It details what allegedly happened July 7.

According to the arrest papers, Fell was playing poker with several people in the basement of the house on Reed Grass Way around 1 a.m. when four or five men robbed them. The victims tell deputies the suspects pointed guns at them and demanded cash. They say the suspects told the victims to put their heads down and took their phones.

Watch our previous report below:

Second teenager charged with murder in fatal El Paso County shooting that killed Michael Fell

Deputies say the suspects used the victims’ phones to transfer money via CashApp. They also say jewelry was taken from the victims. The victims told deputies the suspects broke several of the cellphones with what appeared to be a rifle.

Arrest papers say one of the victims was scared and tried to leave the basement through a window. Deputies say an unknown suspect outside of the home shot at that person trying to get out the window but missed them, and the bullet hit Fell in the leg. Fell died from his injuries inside the house.

Following the shooting, deputies say the suspects left the scene.

According to the arrest papers, the owner of the house regularly held cash poker games there and the game was targeted by the suspects.

Deputies say Botros’ cellphone connected to cell sites near the Reed Grass Way area at the time of the shooting. They also say when they confiscated Linwood’s phone, there were text messages between the two about the poker game as well as CashApp exchanges.

Linwood was arrested a few days after the shooting. Botros was already in jail on an unrelated robbery charge at the time of his arrest. Both are now facing murder, robbery and burglary charges in connection with this deadly shooting.

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