Second teenager charged with murder in fatal El Paso County shooting that killed Michael Fell

CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. (KOAA) — A second teenager faces a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in unincorporated El Paso County.

El Paso County deputies say 19-year-old Simon Botros is allegedly connected to the shooting that left 39-year-old Michael Fell dead in the Cimarron Hills area.

Botros was already in jail on an unrelated robbery charge at the time of his arrest.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Damonte Linwood a few days after the shooting.

Both teens now face second-degree murder and robbery charges.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. on July 7 along Reed Grass Way, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the call came in to deputies that early morning about reports of a shooting in the area. When deputies arrived, they found one person, later identified as Fell, suffering from a gunshot wound that would kill him.

Watch a media briefing from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the time of the shooting below

Anyone with information or security video from the area during the time of the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

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