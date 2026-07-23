Man who died last week in Colorado Springs identified, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died last week in Colorado Springs has been identified, and an investigation is still ongoing.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 53-year-old Cody Applin.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they received a call for a suspicious death around 9:30 a.m. on July 16 in the 2700 block of Delta Drive, which is located near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and South Academy Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they say Applin was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

This was the ninth homicide in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 20 homicides.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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Dead multiple times, saved by Colorado Springs trauma team A compelling story of a Colorado Springs man dying and then being brought back to life multiple times is an example of the community's trauma response system in action. Dead multiple times, saved by Colorado Springs trauma team

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