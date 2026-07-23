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Man who died last week in Colorado Springs identified, investigation underway

Colorado Springs Police have identified the man found dead on Delta Drive last Thursday as 53-year-old Cody Applin. Investigators say he had an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide. This is the city's 9th homicide this year. Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.
Man found dead in SE Colorado Springs identified; death ruled a homicide
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died last week in Colorado Springs has been identified, and an investigation is still ongoing.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 53-year-old Cody Applin.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they received a call for a suspicious death around 9:30 a.m. on July 16 in the 2700 block of Delta Drive, which is located near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and South Academy Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they say Applin was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

This was the ninth homicide in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 20 homicides.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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