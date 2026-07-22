Man killed at Memorial Park over the weekend identified, arrest made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who was killed at Memorial Park over the weekend has been identified, and a suspect has been arrested.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the man who died was 19-year-old Haywood Trisby.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that while investigating the incident, detectives identified 20-year-old Malaki Branch as the alleged suspect.

He was arrested for first-degree murder and has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

This was the 10th homicide in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 20 homicides.

Background Information

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, in a parking lot at Memorial Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Trisby, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Trisby was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSPD.

While on scene, officers saw what they believed to be a suspect vehicle and gave a description of it over police radio.

Other officers pulled the vehicle over at North Union Boulevard and East Yampa Street near Queen Palmer Elementary School, and contacted several people inside.

Branch was later arrested, according to the department.

If you have information or witnessed the incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to be anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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Dead multiple times, saved by Colorado Springs trauma team A compelling story of a Colorado Springs man dying and then being brought back to life multiple times is an example of the community's trauma response system in action. Dead multiple times, saved by Colorado Springs trauma team

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