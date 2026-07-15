El Paso County seeks community's help in homicide investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help in a homicide investigation on Reed Grass Way.

On July 7, the EPSO Communications Center received several reports of a shooting near the 2300 block of Reed Grass Way in the Cimarron Hills area.

When first responders arrived, they found someone who had been shot. Deputies attempted to initiate life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Despite their efforts, the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

He's since been identified as 39-year-old Michael Fell.

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The sheriff's office is asking that anyone who lives in the areas of Reed Grass Way, Green Grass Court, and Hannah Ridge Drive who has any surveillance footage between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on July 7 reach out to their office.

If you have any of this footage, you're asked to contact EPSO's Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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