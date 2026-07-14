Man who died following home robbery in Cimarron Hills neighborhood identified

CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died following a home robbery in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood last week has been identified.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 39-year-old Michael Fell.

Background Information

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on July 7 along Reed Grass Way, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the call came in to deputies that early morning about reports of a shooting in the area. When deputies arrived, they found one person, later identified as Fell, suffering from a gunshot wound.



Watch a media briefing from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office below:

Despite life-saving measures, Fell died as a result of his injuries.

During the sheriff's office's initial investigation, deputies determined four people wearing masks allegedly broke into the house and were stealing items at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at the time, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information or security video from the area during the time of the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

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