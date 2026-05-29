CSPD issues community notification for Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) who has moved to a new address in the city.

According to CSPD, 66-year-old Mitchell Wayne Bishop is registered at the Springs Rescue Mission, which is located near the I-25 and South Tejon Street interchange.

CSPD says Bishop's past behavior has led him to be labeled as an SVP. He was convicted of the following incidents:



domestic violence-harassment in 1995

attempted sexual assault on a child and child abuse in Denver County in 2007



According to CSPD, Bishop is one of 20 registered sex offenders in Colorado Springs.

Bishop is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6'0" tall and weighs 248 pounds.

If you have any questions about Bishop or the community notification process for SVPs, you can call Detective J.R. Brown at (719)444-7672.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mugshots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims If the person could pose a future threat to the community



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