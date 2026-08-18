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Chapel Hills Mall evacuated as crews battle fire Tuesday afternoon

Chapel Hills Mall Fire
Scripps News Colorado Springs
Chapel Hills Mall Fire
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Chapel Hills Mall is currently under evacuation, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at the DICK's Sporting Goods, which is located near the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and Chapel Hills Drive.

According to the department, the fire is in a trash compactor at the store. The cause of the fire is under investigation. They say to avoid the area as crews work.

DICK's Sporting Goods Fire

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to CSFD.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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