Chapel Hills Mall evacuated as crews battle fire Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Chapel Hills Mall is currently under evacuation, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

#coloradospringsfire CSFD Crews responding to a reported Structure Fire at Dicks Sporting Goods Store, 1710 Briargate Blvd. Chapel Hills Mall currently under evacuation - no injuries reported so far. Please avoid the area. More updates as we learn more. — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) August 18, 2026

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at the DICK's Sporting Goods, which is located near the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and Chapel Hills Drive.

According to the department, the fire is in a trash compactor at the store. The cause of the fire is under investigation. They say to avoid the area as crews work.

Scripps News Colorado Springs

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to CSFD.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

Beulah residents demand disaster declaration after deadly flash flooding Natural disaster after natural disaster. The Pueblo and Custer County communities have faced a devastating wildfire and now another flash flood. Beulah residents demand disaster declaration after deadly flash flooding

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.