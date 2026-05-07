Snow in May? Southern Colorado says bring it after a dry winter

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KOAA) — May snowstorms typically get a less than enthusiastic reception from locals after a long winter of icy roads and shoveling. Only this year, snow has been scarce and in Green Mountain falls many are excited for a first week of May, layer of wet snow.

"We were excited for the return of winter that wasn't," said Joy Oram, who just returned from a snow day hike.

"This feels like the winter that didn't happen. And usually I mean historically in April we get a lot of snow, but even this year it didn't really happen," said Green Mountain Falls resident Kathy Bowman.

More than filling a void from this winter's snow shortage, longtime locals also know the dry winter is hurting the water supply and increasing fire risk.

"I don't care if it's snow or rain. We need it really, really bad," said Wilma Sue Sanders, who joined Oram for the hike.

"The fire danger is always, you know, the most prevalent thing in my mind. So, any kind of moisture that we get any time is really nice up here," Bowman said.

"I live on the west side and yeah, big, big fire concerns there as well. So yeah, we'll take all the moisture we can get," said Oram.

The moisture is also working in the best possible way. Starting with rain soaks into the ground, and then snow on top of that will melt and soak the ground again.

This snow won't be around long. The forecast shows temperatures right around 80 degrees in less than a week.

"Springtime in the Rockies," said Bowman with a chuckle.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Colorado Springs prioritizing northern city areas, busier roadways during May storm Colorado Springs deployed its fleet of 55 snowplows as a winter storm brought wintry conditions to the area, with city crews responding as temperatures dropped and snow began to accumulate. Colorado Springs prioritizing northern city areas, busier roadways during May storm

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