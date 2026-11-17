COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police were investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs on the west side of the city.

Police tell News5 they received a call at about 2:44 in the morning after someone had been shot in the 1200 block of Tonka Avenue. The neighborhood is north of the Old Colorado City area. Police say the victim had life-threatening injuries.

As of 3:30 a.m. there was no suspect information available.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

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