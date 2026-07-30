Shooting near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

CSPD tells News 5 they were called to an area near S. Hancock Avenue and Vermijo Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday for the shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the torso," police wrote in their online crime blotter. "The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non‑life‑threatening injuries. The incident occurred inside a residence following a disturbance in the living room during which a handgun was produced by the suspect. At least one round was fired, striking the victim. All involved parties have been identified."

Police did not provide the identity of the alleged shooter. At last check, the suspect was not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

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