Shooting investigation on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police were investigating a shooting early Friday morning on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Cana Grove at about 1:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The neighborhood is northeast of South Academy Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound and "other injuries", police said. The person who called police told officers the incident occurred at another home in the area.

Officers went to the home where the shooting allegedly occurred, but the suspects had already left, according to police.

As of 4:20 a.m., no suspects had been arrested, and police had not released a description of the suspects.

The investigation was ongoing.

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