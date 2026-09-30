Shelter-in-place issued for Avondale residents as Pueblo County deputies search for wanted suspect

AVONDALE, Colo. — A shelter-in-place has been issued for some residents in Avondale as El Paso County deputies search for a wanted suspect.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on X Thursday just before noon that there was a “large law enforcement presence” along US 50 near the intersection with Avondale Boulevard as deputies searched for the suspect.

Deputies warned residents to avoid the area.

A large law enforcement presence is in the 200 block of US Hwy 50 in Avondale as deputies search for a wanted suspect. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Xk44o4YSNV — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) September 30, 2026

It was not immediately clear what the suspect was wanted for, but deputies said the suspect could be armed.

“Please stay in your homes for safety and stay away from doors and windows,” a spokesperson for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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