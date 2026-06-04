Shelter in place in effect in SE Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for the 2600 block of Verde drive, near Circle drive and Fountain Boulevard.

CSPD tells News5 officers are responding to an assault investigation, the suspect is currently barricaded inside the building.

This is a developing story, News5 will update as more information becomes available.

School's Out. Here's Where Those Mobile Speed Cameras Are Going Now Colorado Springs' new mobile speed cameras have been busy, issuing over 10,000 tickets since January, with more than half of those in school zones. Now that school is out, police say you can expect to see the cameras near city parks and in neighborhoods. School's Out. Here's Where Those Mobile Speed Cameras Are Going Now

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