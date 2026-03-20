Shelter-in-place alert lifted in Fountain neighborhood

UPDATE: The alert was lifted at about 4:30 a.m. News5 may or may not update this article depending on the circumstances of the law enforcement activity. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a shelter-in-place order.

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A shelter-in-place alert was issued late Thursday night and continued into Friday morning for a Fountain neighborhood.

According to a notice posted to Peak Alerts, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued the alert for people within a quarter of a mile of 7200 Araia Dr. The neighborhood is in the area of Fountain Mesa Road north of Comanche Village Drive and the alert was issued at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. It was still active as of 3:30 a.m. Friday.

"SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows," the notice on Peak Alerts reads. "SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted."

Click here for updates on the alert and a map of the impacted area.

Peak Alerts is a system that sends real-time emergency notifications to residents when something dangerous is happening nearby. It’s operated by the El Paso–Teller County 911 Authority and uses alert software, Everbridge, to contact people directly. Residents have to sign up to receive the alerts.

Examples of alerts you might receive:



Wildfires or floods

Evacuation orders or pre-evacuation warnings

Hazardous material incidents

Police activity affecting public safety

Missing persons alerts

You can receive them via:

Text message

Phone call

Email

Mobile apps (including multilingual options)

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