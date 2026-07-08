Shelter-in-place alert issued for Teller County neighborhood

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place order was issued for a Teller County neighborhood early Wednesday morning for law enforcement activity.

At about 2:40 a.m., a notice was posted to Peak Alerts for a neighborhood off Twin Rocks Road southwest of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center:

"The Teller County Sheriff's Office has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for Arabian Acres due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near Denwood Dr and Deer Ridge Trl.

SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted. If you see anything or anyone suspicious in the area, please call 911"

The area expanded to include homes north of Twin Rocks Road just after 3 a.m.

Click here for updates on the order.

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