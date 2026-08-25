Shelter-in-place alert issued for a Teller County neighborhood

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Teller County neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Very few details were available the last time this article was updated at 7:45 a.m., but the following was posted to Peak Alerts for a neighborhood just southwest of Woodland Park off Highway 24 in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue.

"The Teller County Sheriff's Office has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for Westwood Lakes Subdivision due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near Westwood Lakes Subdivision. SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted. Law enforcement activity in the area. If you see anything suspicious or unusual, please call 9-1-1."

Click here for a map of the impacted area.

Colorado State Patrol is involved in the situation.

"This is an evolving situation," a spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol wrote to News5. "We are currently waiting for more information. As soon as I have more information, we will send out a press release. As of right now, we ask motorists to stay away from Highway 24 at milepost 286."

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

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