Several Colorado cities cancel Fourth of July fireworks due to high fire danger

COLORADO (KOAA) — High fire danger this week is forcing some communities to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks this weekend.

The following fireworks displays are canceled, however, the four communities are still holding parades and music:



Cañon City

Cripple Creek

Palmer Lake

Salida

CSU Pueblo is still holding their event, replacing fireworks with a drone show. The cities of Breckenridge and Delta will also be holding a drone show on the Fourth of July.

The fireworks displays in the following cities are canceled:



Alamosa

Boulder

Buena Vista

Golden

Rifle

Telluride

Vail

As of Tuesday evening, the following locations still plan to have their fireworks displays:



Adams County

Arvada

Aurora

Berthoud

Brighton

Broomfield

Castle Rock

Colorado Springs

Commerce City

Denver

Firestone

Fort Collins

Pueblo Riverwalk

Thornton

Westminster

The following cities have postponed their fireworks displays:



Estes Park

Grand Junction

Pueblo West

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