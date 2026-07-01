Several Colorado cities cancel Fourth of July fireworks due to high fire danger

COLORADO (KOAA) — High fire danger this week is forcing some communities to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks this weekend.
The following fireworks displays are canceled, however, the four communities are still holding parades and music:
- Cañon City
- Cripple Creek
- Palmer Lake
- Salida
CSU Pueblo is still holding their event, replacing fireworks with a drone show. The cities of Breckenridge and Delta will also be holding a drone show on the Fourth of July.
The fireworks displays in the following cities are canceled:
- Alamosa
- Boulder
- Buena Vista
- Golden
- Rifle
- Telluride
- Vail
As of Tuesday evening, the following locations still plan to have their fireworks displays:
- Adams County
- Arvada
- Aurora
- Berthoud
- Brighton
- Broomfield
- Castle Rock
- Colorado Springs
- Commerce City
- Denver
- Firestone
- Fort Collins
- Pueblo Riverwalk
- Thornton
- Westminster
The following cities have postponed their fireworks displays:
- Estes Park
- Grand Junction
- Pueblo West
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