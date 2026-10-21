Serious crash closes roadway east of Colorado Springs Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A serious crash shut down a roadway east of Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

News5 first learned of the crash just before 4 a.m. At 4:15 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol posted to social media that westbound Terminal Avenue at Conrad Street was closed due to the crash. The area is east of Powers Boulevard and north of Platte Avenue in the Cimarron Hills area.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

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