Seed bomb volunteer event in Colorado Springs through Richards Rubbish Roundup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As communities mark National Volunteer Week, one Colorado Springs nonprofit is highlighting the impact of grassroots service while inviting more people to get involved.

Richards Rubbish Roundup has spent the past two-and-a-half years organizing cleanups across the city, drawing dozens of volunteers each week to tackle litter in public spaces. On Tuesday, April 21, they will be hosting a "seed bomb" event in collaboration with UCCS. The group will start at 4 p.m. at Poor Richard's Restaurant, 324 1/2 N. Tejon St. with a seed bomb class before walking over to Monument Valley Park to throw the seed bombs. CLICK HERE to RSVP for that event.

“It’s huge,” said founder and former City Councilmember Richard Skorman. “People don’t realize that people in Colorado Springs have some of the highest per capita volunteer hours of any city in the country. And people here are doers, but they really do care.”

The organization regularly sees about 50 volunteers participate in its weekly efforts, Skorman said, adding that the group has removed “hundreds of thousands of pounds of garbage” along with “thousands of needles.”

“We would love to have more volunteers,” Skorman added. “We not only want to have them come to our events, but if they have their own events, we would love to support them.”

For those hesitant to commit, Skorman emphasized flexibility.

“We have some people come every week, and that’s great, but some people come, you know, a couple times a month or once every four or five months, but whatever they can do is really helpful,” he said. “It makes such a difference.”

The nonprofit’s director, Sonja Walker, said the idea began shortly after she moved to the area and noticed widespread litter.

“I was telling Richard about how beautiful Colorado Springs was, but I was just shocked about how much trash was there,” Walker explained. “And not knowing his background … he would tell me, ‘Well, Sonja, you know you should do something about it.’"

That suggestion eventually turned into a full-fledged nonprofit.

Sonja said the group has grown into more than just a cleanup effort, fostering connections among volunteers.

“We’ve actually built a community, which I’m very proud of,” she said. “They are friends together. They’ll go on vacation with their spouses and they’ll pick up trash whatever country they’re in because it’s a Tuesday.”

After each cleanup, volunteers are invited to gather socially — an added incentive that helps build camaraderie. The new owners of Skorman's former business, Poor Richard's, are still offering the volunteers a free slice of pizza, glass of wine, or beer if they help with the cleanup effort.

“Nobody cares what people’s politics are,” Skorman said. “Everybody’s got trash that they pick up, and that’s as political as we want to get.”

The organization also encourages financial support to sustain its work.

“We are a nonprofit, so we appreciate any donations,” Walker said. “Because we’re always in need of new pickers, bags … and gloves.”

Click here for more information on Richards Rubbish Roundup or to donate.

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