Second Lady Usha Vance reads to students in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — While Vice President JD Vance was delivering Thursday's commencement speech, Second Lady Usha Vance was at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center near Downtown Colorado Springs reading to a group of students.

She was joined by two-time Olympian and six-time world champion wrestler Adeline Gray.

The second lady was promoting her Summer Reading Challenge, which runs from June 1 through September 4. Children who read at least 12 books can win a trip to our nation's capital, and a tour of The White House!

"I think the real thing to do if you're interested in politics is to learn about the community that you live in, right?" said Vance. "That's the very first place to start. Learn where you live, who lives there, what it means to become the best place that it can be, and the ways that you can become involved. And maybe the best way for you to be involved will one day be politics, right?"

For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge, visit The White House's website.

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Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation Most cadets who attend the Air Force Academy come here from out of state. It means family and friends travel long distances for graduation day. While here, they also make it a vacation. Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation

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