Scooter rider dead after crash involving vehicle Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A scooter rider is dead following a crash involving a vehicle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday near the 400 block of North Circle Drive, which is located near East Platte Avenue.

According to CSPD, the scooter rider was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the crash, according to CSPD.

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