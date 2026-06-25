Scooter driver who died following crash last week in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The scooter driver who died following a crash with a vehicle last week in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 44-year-old Bethany Selby.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, June 15, near the 400 block of North Circle Drive, which is located near East Platte Avenue.

According to CSPD, Selby was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

At this time, speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the crash, according to CSPD. They also say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

This was the 28th traffic death in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD. They say that at this time last year, there were 18 traffic deaths.

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Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody In the latest update from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the owners of Davis Mortuary, Christopher and Brian Cotter, have been arrested as of Thursday morning. They were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody

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