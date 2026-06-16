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Schriever Space Force Base conducting planned exercise Tuesday and Wednesday

You may see more law enforcement activity near Schriever Space Force Base on Tuesday. Officials say it's because there is a planned training exercise.
Schriever Space Force Base conducting planned exercise Tuesday and Wednesday
Schriever Space Force Base
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EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Space Base Delta 41 will conduct a planned exercise on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Schriever Space Force Base.

The base says the pre-scheduled exercise is happening to ensure the highest level of safety and readiness for its personnel.

During the exercise, community members and base personnel can expect the following:

  • increased law enforcement and first responder presence
  • announcements over the base-wide notification system or ATHOC notification
  • increased presence of emergency response vehicles or sirens
  • increased security practices in/around certain areas of the installation

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The largest gasoline pipeline spill in Colorado history may be twice as large as reported

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The largest gasoline pipeline spill in Colorado history may be twice as large as reported

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