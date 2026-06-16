Schriever Space Force Base conducting planned exercise Tuesday and Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Space Base Delta 41 will conduct a planned exercise on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Schriever Space Force Base.
The base says the pre-scheduled exercise is happening to ensure the highest level of safety and readiness for its personnel.
During the exercise, community members and base personnel can expect the following:
- increased law enforcement and first responder presence
- announcements over the base-wide notification system or ATHOC notification
- increased presence of emergency response vehicles or sirens
- increased security practices in/around certain areas of the installation
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The largest gasoline pipeline spill in Colorado history may be twice as large as reported
A new, independent analysis from the Southern Ute Indian Tribe says as much as 200,000 gallons of refined gasoline could have spilled, but the pipeline company says their data disputes the number.
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