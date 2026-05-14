Sangre De Cristo Center For Youth in Walsenburg closing after 26 years

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — The Sangre De Cristo Center For Youth (SCCY) in Walsenburg announced they will be closing their doors after 26 years.

SCCY announced they will be open for the rest of the month, closing on June 1.

According to SCCY, the closure is because of a lack of the following:



ongoing financial hardship

lack of sustainable community support

loss of critical funding and grant opportunities necessary to continue operations

According to SCCY, they have been more than just a youth center. They say they have offered the following to young people throughout Huerfano County:



a safe place

a second home

a mentor

an adventure

a source of hope

SCCY is asking the community to remember the importance of investing in youth programs for children in Huerfano County.

The youth center thanked the following for their support over the years:



volunteers

donors

supporters

staff members

parents

children

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