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Sangre De Cristo Center For Youth in Walsenburg closing after 26 years

Spanish Peaks
Carter Chavez
View of the Spanish Peaks from Lathrop State Park, Walsenburg, CO
Spanish Peaks
Posted

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — The Sangre De Cristo Center For Youth (SCCY) in Walsenburg announced they will be closing their doors after 26 years.

SCCY announced they will be open for the rest of the month, closing on June 1.

According to SCCY, the closure is because of a lack of the following:

  • ongoing financial hardship
  • lack of sustainable community support
  • loss of critical funding and grant opportunities necessary to continue operations

According to SCCY, they have been more than just a youth center. They say they have offered the following to young people throughout Huerfano County:

  • a safe place
  • a second home
  • a mentor
  • an adventure
  • a source of hope

SCCY is asking the community to remember the importance of investing in youth programs for children in Huerfano County.

The youth center thanked the following for their support over the years:

  • volunteers
  • donors
  • supporters
  • staff members
  • parents
  • children

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