10 Safeway stores closing across Colorado, multiple in southern Colorado

COLORADO, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News 5 has learned that multiple Safeway stores across Colorado will be closing on or before November 7.

We first began looking into this issue after the City of La Junta posted about the news to their Facebook Page on Tuesday.

We reached out to the grocery outlet to learn more, and learned La Junta was not alone. Two stores in Colorado Springs will be closing, as well as a store in Lamar. You can view a full list at the bottom of this article.

In a statement to our newsroom, a Safeway spokesperson provided the following:

As part of our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer-focused innovation, we’ve recently unified the Intermountain and Denver divisions into the newly formed Mountain West Division. This strategic consolidation is more than a structural change -- it’s a growth accelerator.



To fuel this growth, the Mountain West Division is taking several steps to integrate the team structures and store networks of the two former divisions. This includes Safeway closing 10 stores across Colorado, one in New Mexico, and one in Nebraska, all of which will cease operations on or before November 7, 2025.



We continuously evaluate the performance of our stores, and occasionally, after long and careful deliberation, it becomes necessary to make the difficult decision to close certain locations. We are working to place affected associates in nearby stores wherever possible.



Safeway has proudly served these communities for decades, and the decision to close these stores was not made lightly. With a focus on growth, these closures will enable us to continue investing in our store network and better align with evolving customer needs. Together, these changes position us to operate in new and innovative ways that foster customer loyalty and drive long-term success.

Safeway

The following Safeway stores are closing on or before November 7, 2025:



201 E Jefferson, Englewood, Colorado 80113

500 E. 120th Ave, Northglenn, Colorado 80233

1653 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80222

12200 E. Mississippi, Aurora, Colorado 80012

3657 S. College Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525

860 Cleveland Ave., Loveland, Colorado 80537

5060 North Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918

1425 S Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80916

315 West 2nd St., La Junta, Colorado 81050

906 E. Olive St., Lamar, Colorado 81052

230 Morehead Street, Chadron, Nebraska 69337

730 W. Main St., Farmington, New Mexico 87401

If you would like to speak to our newsroom about how this impacts you or your community, please send us an email here.

___

____

