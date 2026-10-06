SafeSport expert urges parents to look beyond bullying behavior

DENVER (KOAA) — Bullying prevention starts with recognizing when a child may be struggling before that struggle turns into harmful behavior, according to a U.S. Center for SafeSport expert.

October is Bullying Prevention Month, and SafeSport Vice President for Education & Research Monica Rivera is encouraging parents and coaches to look beyond the traditional image of a bully and pay attention to what may be driving a child's behavior.

“Real prevention means asking what can lead to bullying in the first place and then getting kids what they need,” Rivera explained.

Rivera said children who engage in bullying behavior may be dealing with trauma, stress, changes in their identity or problems at home or school. Some may also lack other ways to cope with difficult situations.

“Oftentimes, kiddos might choose bullying behavior as a way to avoid being bullied,” Rivera added.

She said parents should also watch for signs that their child may be experiencing bullying, including suddenly becoming reluctant to attend practice, withdrawing from friends or showing changes in mood. Rivera encouraged parents to get curious when they notice something seems different rather than waiting for their child to come forward.

“If a parent suspects that their kid might be the one who's bullying, I would say the first thing is don't panic,” Rivera said. “It doesn't mean you're a bad parent.”

Instead, Rivera said parents should take the behavior seriously while trying to understand what is beneath it and helping their child develop healthier ways to respond. SafeSport also encourages parents to make conversations about bullying and respectful behavior part of everyday life instead of waiting for one major discussion. Parents can ask children about their experiences on sports teams, how they would handle conflict with a teammate or whether they have seen someone being left out, Rivera said. The goal is to create an ongoing dialogue so children feel comfortable speaking up when something happens.

“Bullying Prevention Month is a great opportunity for parents to engage directly about the topic of bullying, but they don't really need to wait for one big conversation to do it,” Rivera said.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is an independent organization focused on preventing sexual, physical and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports. The organization establishes safety policies, investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct, provides abuse-prevention education and audits national governing bodies for compliance with safety standards.

SafeSport has also released resources for parents and coaches focused on recognizing bullying, responding to bullying behavior and preventing it in sports. Click here for more on changing the cultural narrative around bullying.

Rivera said preventing bullying requires intervention and support before harmful behavior becomes a pattern.

“To truly prevent bullying, we need to recognize when a young person may be struggling and respond to those needs before it shows up as harmful behavior,” Rivera said in a SafeSport statement.

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