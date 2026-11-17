COLORADO SPRINGS — Safe Passage on the west side of Colorado Springs continues to expand resources for children impacted by abuse, most recently growing its mental health services.

Five years ago, the organization pioneered the idea of bringing advocates, investigators, and medical clinicians together under one roof. The psychological impact of abuse is one of the most difficult elements to address, especially among young people — and that's where the expanded mental health services come in.

Abuse against children is a difficult topic to discuss, especially for those who have lived it. One survivor, now a supporter of Safe Passage, agreed to share her story despite the emotion it brought, hoping it might help someone else.

"If I can help one person," she said.

Her story has two parts. The first happened to her as a child.

"I was sexually assaulted when I was a child and I did not receive help. I did not have access to resources. I was very much expected to just move forward," she said.

She is experiencing something very different at Safe Passage now, after a child she is close to came to her with a similar abuse situation. She transitioned from victim to advocate.

"Yeah, I would say so. It's so important," she said.

How the support works

For the child in her life, a detective and a Safe Passage advocate were assigned to the case. Mental health professionals now conduct an emergency evaluation to make sure there are no thoughts of self-harm or of hurting someone else.

"Are they having nightmares? Are they having trouble eating or sleeping or are they isolating," Safe Passage Clinical Director Nicole Eckles said.

Counseling sessions then continue, working to eliminate any guilt and shame and to help restore a sense of normalcy.

"We can see them for ongoing therapy to work on some of those symptoms that maybe they reported while they're here to make sure that we see them through that process through healing," Eckles said.

The survivor described the center as a place of both pain and hope.

"It's the best, worst place to be," she said.

A message to others

The survivor, who is now supporting another survivor, hopes others won't need the resources at Safe Passage — but if they do, she is speaking up so they know help under one roof is available.

"Because they deserve to be heard and to have a real childhood. And if they need help, they should have access to it," she said.

The services are for Safe Passage clients only, and most of the time they are offered at no charge.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.