Rockies mascot Dinger visits hospital to welcome newest fans

AURORA, Colo. (KOAA) — Thursday, Rockies mascot Dinger made a trip to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and paid a visit to the newest fans.
The hospital is celebrating Friday's home opener by giving away Rockies themed baby gifts to 1,000 new families at hospitals across our state.
Dinger was giving out Rockies plushies and other baseball-themed gifts while posing for photos with the next generation of Rockies fans.
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El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial
The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison.
El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial
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