Rockies mascot Dinger visits hospital to welcome newest fans

AURORA, Colo. (KOAA) — Thursday, Rockies mascot Dinger made a trip to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and paid a visit to the newest fans.

Michael Ciaglo/Clarkson Creative Photography 31 MAR 2026: Rockies mascot Dinger visits newborn babies and UCHealth staff members at the University of Colorado Hospital Mother/Baby Unit ahead of Opening Day in Aurora, CO. (Michael Ciaglo/Clarkson Creative Photography)

The hospital is celebrating Friday's home opener by giving away Rockies themed baby gifts to 1,000 new families at hospitals across our state.

Michael Ciaglo/Clarkson Creative Photography 31 MAR 2026: Rockies mascot Dinger visits newborn babies and UCHealth staff members at the University of Colorado Hospital Mother/Baby Unit ahead of Opening Day in Aurora, CO. (Michael Ciaglo/Clarkson Creative Photography)

Dinger was giving out Rockies plushies and other baseball-themed gifts while posing for photos with the next generation of Rockies fans.

Michael Ciaglo/Clarkson Creative Photography 31 MAR 2026: Rockies mascot Dinger visits newborn babies and UCHealth staff members at the University of Colorado Hospital Mother/Baby Unit ahead of Opening Day in Aurora, CO. (Michael Ciaglo/Clarkson Creative Photography)

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El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial

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