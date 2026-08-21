Rock Ford Watermelon Day this Saturday

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KOAA) — The 149th Arkansas Valley Fair is underway in Rocky Ford, celebrating a tradition that dates back to 1878!

The fair runs through Saturday at the Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds, with carnival rides, rodeo events, live entertainment, exhibits, vendors and activities for families.

Friday is Parade Day, with the annual parade scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday is Watermelon Day, featuring a free watermelon giveaway at 11 a.m. View a full schedule of events at the bottom of this article.

The Arkansas Valley Fair bills itself as the oldest continuous fair in Colorado. The tradition of Watermelon Day began in 1878, when local farmer George Swink invited residents to share his watermelon crop.

Parade Day Friday, August 21, 2026

-10:00 a.m. Arkansas Valley Fair Grand Parade – Downtown Rocky Ford Main Street Sponsored by Rocky Ford Lions Club

-11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Exposition Building Open – Booths, Crafts / Fine Arts, Open Class Foods and Crops On Display

-11:00 a.m. AVF Queens’ & Mayors’ Luncheon – by invitation only Noon to Midnight Beer Garden - Open Under the Grandstand and in the Pavilion

-12:30 p.m. Calcutta for Ranch Rodeo & Open Bronc Riding

-1:00 p.m. Grand Entry, Ranch Rodeo, Open Bronc Riding & Horse Races - Calcutta - Grandstand Arena and Track

-1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Flower Show, Open Class Needlework Exhibits – Roundhouse

-1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Bingo – Bingo Building

-5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ONLY – Registration for Horse Race Meet – Race Office or call 719-316-1004

-6:00 p.m. to Midnight Entertainment and Beer Garden in the Pavilion - sponsored by Familia Pueblo Events

-7:00 p.m. 17th HorseBite Mutton Bustin’ Grandstand Arena - limited to 25 contestants

-7:00 p.m. AVF Rodeo (CPRA) – Grandstand Arena 7:00 p.m. to Midnight Entertainment in the Beer Garden under the Grandstand Country Music by Tommy V

WATERMELON DAY SATURDAY, AUGUST 22, 2026

-6:30 a.m. 5K & 10K run Registration – RFJSHS Melon Field Track

-7:00 a.m. 5K & 10k, Half Marathon – RFJSHS Melon Field Track Sponsored by Graphic Design

-8:00 a.m. 2 Mile Kids’ Race – RFJSHS Melon Field Track

-8:00 a.m. Rodeo Slack – Arena

-9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Flower Show and Needlework – Roundhouse

-10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Exposition Building Open – Booths, Crafts and Fine Arts, also Open Class Foods and Crops

-10:00 a.m. Carved Watermelon Contest – in front of Roundhouse Sponsored by Hollar and Company

-10:30 a.m. Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest – Near 4-H Event Center Sponsored by the Rocky Ford Rotary Club

-11:00 a.m. Open Watermelon Pile – In Front of 4–H Event Center - Sponsored by the Rocky Ford Rotary Club Noon to Midnight Beer Garden - Open Under the Grandstand and in the Pavilion

-12:30 p.m. Grand Entry, 2027 AVF Queen Coronation

-1:00 p.m. AVF Rodeo (CPRA), Horse Races & Calcutta

-1:00 to 10:00 p.m. Bingo – Bingo Building

-5:00 p.m. to Midnight Entertainment and Beer Garden in the Pavilion - sponsored by Familia Pueblo Events

-7:00 p.m. to Midnight Entertainment in the Beer Garden under the Grandstand - Country Music by TOMMY V

-7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby, Arena

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