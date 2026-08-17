Riverfest brings extreme sports, entertainment and community to Pueblo Riverwalk

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Riverwalk was filled with action and activity as Riverfest brought extreme sports and community entertainment to the heart of Pueblo.

The free event featured professional riders and performers showcasing BMX, skateboarding, motorcycles and other extreme sports. For attendees, the event was about more than watching the stunts.

Crystal Romero, who attended Riverfest with her family, said she enjoyed having an event the community could experience together.

“Enjoy something nice that's, you know, in Pueblo that they offer for free to the community. It's nice to enjoy it and see everybody out.”The event also gave attendees a chance to support local businesses and check out food and other vendors along the Riverwalk.

Brandy Adekai said supporting those businesses was part of what made the event enjoyable.

“Definitely like coming out and supporting small business, trying all the new food and drinks.”

For first-time attendees Randy and Lily Brinker, the extreme sports performances were one of the biggest draws.

Randy said seeing the skateboarding and biking in person was different from watching the sports on television.

“I’ve never seen it in actual competition, just in, uh, on television, so it was cool to see it firsthand.”The event also brought people together to enjoy the Riverwalk and spend time with friends and family.

Randy said events like Riverfest give people another opportunity to come together in Pueblo.

“It allows the community to come together.”For attendees, the combination of extreme sports, food, vendors, and a free community setting made Riverfest a chance to enjoy a day along the Riverwalk while taking in something different.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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