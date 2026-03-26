Restaurant group stepping up to help federal workers during government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A local restaurant group is stepping up to help federal workers during the government shutdown. The Brit Pub and Codswallop LLC are offering free meals to furloughed employees.
Both locations are part of the British food group. Federal workers can get one free entree at either restaurant as long as they show a federal ID. The offer lasts through the shutdown.
Poor Richard's Restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs is also offering free meals to furloughed federal employees.
- Watch News5's coverage of Poor Richard's Restaurant's offer below:
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