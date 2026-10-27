Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood north of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police were called to a reported burglary north of downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday, leading to a large law enforcement response.

Very few details were available the last time this article was updated at about 10:10 a.m. Police tell News5 they received a call for service at about 9:15 in the morning for a home in the 1300 block of N. Weber Street. The neighborhood is near E. San Miguel Street and N. Nevada Avenue. There were concerns that someone may have been armed, but that has not been confirmed.

A suspect was barricaded in the garage of a home in the area, according to police.

At about 11:20 a.m., a shelter-in-place alert was issued for the neighborhood.

"The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for E San Miguel St to E Caramillo St, and N Nevada east to N Wahsatch Ave due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 1300 N Weber St," a post on Peak Alerts read. "SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted."

Click here for a map of the impacted area.

This is a developing story, and as more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

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