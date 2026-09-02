Renovations wrap up at Fox Run Regional Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Following several months of work, renovations and alterations surrounding the ponds at Fox Run Regional Park have largely concluded; the park is once again fully open and the county says that there are only a few small details left to wrap up.

The renovation project started in the fall of 2025, and concluded during the last full week of August 2026.



Watch News5's coverage of the renovations wrapping up below:

According to El Paso County, the project covered the following points:



grading and drainage improvements to the ponds and adjacent trails

dredging the ponds and installing new pond liners

replacing the existing gazebo with a new, larger pavilion near the park’s amphitheater. The improvements create a more functional area for weddings, an outdoor classroom, and small special events.

minor improvements to the existing amphitheater to enhance the new gazebo and provide ADA access

new irrigation system and landscaping around the ponds

electrical and lighting improvements around the ponds

new ADA-compliant concrete parking area and sidewalk connecting the restrooms, gazebo, and amphitheater

trail improvements around the pond

replacing aged timber retaining walls and edging along trails with decorative concrete retaining walls and curbing

exterior improvements to the existing restroom facility by the ponds



The new pavilion that was installed is approximately 780 square feet in size, while the former gazebo was only 330 square feet in size; El Paso County says that the project cost a total of $1,559,665.96.

For additional information on Fox Run Regional Park, visit El Paso County's website.

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